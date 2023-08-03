Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.52 or 0.00042961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.34 billion and $118.68 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,040,641 coins and its circulating supply is 346,321,191 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.