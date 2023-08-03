Request Price Tops $0.0748 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $74.83 million and approximately $298,545.19 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,161.80 or 1.00048557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07447893 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $420,591.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

