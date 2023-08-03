0x Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $186.29 million and $17.14 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

