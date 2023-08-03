IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given New $600.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $536.43.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $519.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 123.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

