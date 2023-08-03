The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $277.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

