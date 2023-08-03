Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Raymond James

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 44.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

