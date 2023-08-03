FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.
Several research firms recently commented on FE. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of FE opened at $38.62 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.47%.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
