FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $38.62 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

