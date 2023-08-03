Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGY opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

