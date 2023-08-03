Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.
NYSE MGY opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
