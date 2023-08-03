Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.92.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

