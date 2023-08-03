Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

