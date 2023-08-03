Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $87.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.17.

HLNE opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $22,674,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

