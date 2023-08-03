Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $102.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after buying an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after buying an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $22,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

