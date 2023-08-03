Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $102.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Get Our Latest Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after buying an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after buying an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $22,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.