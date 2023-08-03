Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $89.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 35.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 421,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,156,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after buying an additional 69,781 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.