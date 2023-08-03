Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $97.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.17.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

