Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $97.00

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.7 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.