PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $725,614. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 60,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Free Report

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

