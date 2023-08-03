Barclays Raises First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $23.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FWRG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 4.1 %

FWRG stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $20.31.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.34 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,740,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.