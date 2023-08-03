Citigroup Initiates Coverage on HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCM

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HCM stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 133.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 125.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.