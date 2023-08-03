Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

GO opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.03.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,488 shares of company stock worth $11,960,251. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.