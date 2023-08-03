Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Separately, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.56. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 473.13% and a negative net margin of 169.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.