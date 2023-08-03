First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FWRG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of FWRG opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $7,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,754,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

