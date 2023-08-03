Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fortive by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Down 0.0 %

FTV opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

View Our Latest Report on FTV

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.