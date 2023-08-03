Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.03.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 396,488 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,251. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,057,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 212,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 324,238 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

