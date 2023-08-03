Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $176.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.80. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
