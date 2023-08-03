Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $176.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.80. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYDGF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$274.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

