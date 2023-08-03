Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,412.0 days.

Shares of BRBOF stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Brembo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

