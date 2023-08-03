Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,412.0 days.
Brembo Price Performance
Shares of BRBOF stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Brembo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.
Brembo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.