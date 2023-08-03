George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$177.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WN. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$193.33.

Get George Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE WN opened at C$151.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$166.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$138.77 and a 52 week high of C$183.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that George Weston will post 10.9075747 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.