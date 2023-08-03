George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Lowered to C$181.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WN. Desjardins decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$193.33.

Get George Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on George Weston

George Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE WN opened at C$151.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$154.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$166.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$138.77 and a 52 week high of C$183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 10.9075747 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.