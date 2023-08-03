S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Barclays

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 215 ($2.76) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
S4 Capital Trading Up 1.2 %
S4 Capital Company Profile
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
