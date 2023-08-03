S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Barclays

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 215 ($2.76) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

S4 Capital stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

