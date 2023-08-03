George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$172.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$193.33.

WN stock opened at C$151.94 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$138.77 and a 52 week high of C$183.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$166.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that George Weston will post 10.9075747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

