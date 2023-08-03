Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Vahid Vahedi Sells 13,756 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $685.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $634.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.76. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $913,330,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.