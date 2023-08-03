Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $173,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.