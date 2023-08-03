5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

5N Plus Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

