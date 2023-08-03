Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $236.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.89 and a 200 day moving average of $208.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.88, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.