Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $696,397.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Victory Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

