Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.8 %

ZBH opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.60. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

