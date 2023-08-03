Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

