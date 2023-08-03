Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Kevin M. Brady Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Medpace Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $255.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $264.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.99.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
