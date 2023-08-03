Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Kevin M. Brady Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Medpace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $255.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $264.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.99.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

