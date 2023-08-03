Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Insider Steve Totzke Sells 47,014 Shares of Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $998,577.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Mattel’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

