Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry Sells 8,962 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $197.73 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.68. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. CL King began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

