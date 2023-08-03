OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $1,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 25th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $252,105.28.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG opened at $33.64 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFG

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.