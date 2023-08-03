OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 50,000 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $1,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $252,105.28.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG opened at $33.64 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

OFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

