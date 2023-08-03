AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CFO Joseph T. Lower Sells 10,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.9 %

AN stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

