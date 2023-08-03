Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 117,372 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $1,397,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 627,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $194,468.42.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Venker sold 73,568 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $802,626.88.

On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33.

On Friday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,979.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,087.75.

On Thursday, May 4th, Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $737,355.40.

On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $546,569.58.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 1,646.59%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIV. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

