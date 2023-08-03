Carla A. Leibold Sells 25,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,602.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CUBI

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.