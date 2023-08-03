Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Parth Mehrotra Sells 31,744 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 31,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $889,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,891.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $348,336.84.

On Friday, June 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 91,605 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $2,597,917.80.

On Thursday, May 11th, Parth Mehrotra sold 225 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $6,300.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 117,301 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $3,354,808.60.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.64, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

