Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells 52,546 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $1,727,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,569,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $1,318,669.32.

On Thursday, July 6th, Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,771,051.23.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,122,073.65.

On Thursday, June 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SQSP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Squarespace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 347,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 207,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Squarespace by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.