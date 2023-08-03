Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director George L. Fotiades Sells 10,711 Shares of Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.