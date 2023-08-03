CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

CompuMed Price Performance

CMPD stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. CompuMed has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Get CompuMed alerts:

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.