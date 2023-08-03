Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in July

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,558,200 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 2,702,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,582.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of FGETF stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

