Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,558,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $5,648,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $5,203,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

