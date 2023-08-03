Raymond James Boosts Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target to $14.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE AROC opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archrock by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,007,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after buying an additional 610,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Archrock by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Archrock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,287,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

