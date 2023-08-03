Barclays Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $126.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARES. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,563.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

